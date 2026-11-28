It picks up on a speech made by Tim Clement-Jones, the Liberal Democrat spokesperson on Digital and AI in the House of Lords, late on Monday night:
First, when the South London and Maudsley and the London Care Record were challenged, neither was able to confirm whether all accesses were legitimate. We understand that the ICO has had to establish who is even acting as data controller, while downstream environments such as OneLondon have drawn data collected for direct care into secondary-use platforms. Secondly, we are told in briefings that the architects of the London Care Record are advising the department on the design of the single patient record. If we replicate that model nationally without statutory guardrails, we will force millions of patients into an intolerable choice: their privacy or their health.
The Minister’s letter says the Government are
"looking into how—potentially through the NHS App—to improve patients’ ability to monitor who has accessed their record and when."
Yet NHS England’s own documentation shows the Patient Audit Record Service is currently only a bronze service in private beta, and presenting access logs to patients through the NHS app sits in the “Later” column of its road map, with no delivery date.
As one patient tells the Guardian:
"I thought there was presumption of confidentiality, but when I did talk about things they got shared with no medical justification. That loss of confidentiality can have a devastating effect on patient’s willingness to engage."
We hear a lot about the benefits of sharing information in the NHS, but we need to recognise there can be a downside too.
Otherwise the health service will come to resemble one of the observation rooms with a one-way mirror. Any number of professionals can watch the patient, but the patient can't know who is watching them or why.
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