PetaPixel bills itself as "the world’s leading independent photography, videography, and imaging technology publication" en dash a claim that can only be strengthened by its winning our Headline of the Day Award.
I cannot be the only one who has stood on the northern coast of Nottinghamshire or Staffordshire and wondered why Northern England disappeared so suddenly in the early 1980s. I expect it was something to do with Thatcher.
The photographs by Peter Mitchell that appear below the headline are worth seeing – the one here was taken by me, I'm afraid. But I doubt the article's claim that his 1979 exhibition, A New Refutation of the Viking 4 Space Mission, at Impressions Gallery in York was the first colour show by a British photographer at a British photography gallery. People were exhibiting colour photographs in the Edwardian era.
Behind the headline is the idea that the North isn't properly Northern any more, but you can bet people were saying the same thing in the Seventies.
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