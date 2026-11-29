Written by Fred Hellerman and Fran Minkoff, and first recorded by Harry Belafonte, Come Away Melinda was known to every protest singer in the Sixties.
Only recently did I discover that it had been recorded by Uriah Heep had recorded it for their first album, ...Very 'Eavy ...Very 'Umble, in 1970.
It's fair to say that album was not universally well received. Here, for instance, is Melissa Mills reviewing it for Rolling Stone:
If this group makes it I'll have to commit suicide. From the first note you know you don't want to hear any more. Uriah is watered down, tenth-rate Jethro Tull, only even more boring and inane. UH is composed of five members: vocals, organ, guitar, bass, and drums. They fail to create a distinctive sound tonally; the other factor in their uninteresting style is that everything they play is based on repetitive chord riffs.
According to the enclosed promo information, Uriah Heep spent the past year in the studio, rehearsing and writing songs. No doubt their lack of performing experience contributed to the quality of the record; if they had played live in clubs they would have been thrown off the stage and we'd have been saved the waste of time, money, and vinyl.
Nevertheless, I like this version of Come Away Melinda.
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