My latest article for Lion & Unicorn blog looks at the first book by the great Jonathan Meades. Published in 1979, it's collection of potted biographies of television stars of the day:
In This is Their Life we see that attitude deployed against some of television’s stars. Here’s his take on Jimmy Tarbuck, who was still not yet forty in 1979:
A milkman before he started entertaining at Butlin’s in North Wales, his teenage ambition was to be a footballer, and he had two trials at Anfield. He still follows Liverpool, still gambles on them frequently (which must make him richer still) and strongly believes that football hooligans deserve the birch.While he says of Ted Rogers, host of the impenetrable quiz show 3-2-1:
Most of his material is written in conjunction with Wally Malston, who is apparently known as ‘King of the One-Liners’ and says that Rogers is ‘a barometer of what the public is thinking’.
So be it, but he is hardly a barometer of what the public is doing. His passion is polo – he has four ponies and plays at Cowdray Park, which is also a regular haunt of Prince Charles.
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