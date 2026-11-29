Richard Kemp urges us to remember the Holodomor.
"The promise of agentic AI is that it will proactively run around the internet solving personal and professional issues without being asked. It will introduce 'efficiency' into our lives. But like much of the innovation we are being pushed in the desperate attempts to make AI economically sustainable, the main utility of agentic AI is as a mitigation of AI-induced problems." Emily Bell tries out Muse.
Sam Wetherell reviews a new history of high-rise Britain: "One of the biggest champions of prefabricated towers in the 1960s was Keith Joseph, who would become an intellectual powerhouse of Thatcherism. It helped that Joseph’s family owned the construction firm Bovis."
JacquiWine praises Little Boy Lost by Marghanita Laski.
"And so, walking into the final room of the Renoir and Love exhibition at the National Gallery, you find your eyes drawn towards the preposterous Great Bathers: A New Arcadia. It’s a painting that would give Jack Vettriano cause to put away his crayons; it's a Peter Stringfellow chocolate-box; it’s 'Carry on Bathing' with Sid James cackling in the bushes; it should be accompanied by the Benny Hill theme-tune; it sears itself onto your eyeballs and you find it hard to look away." Some Melodious Plot says the problem with bad art is that it sucks the energy out of great art.
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