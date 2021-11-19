Ben Bradley is the hardest-working member in the House

Joe has found the UK's hardest-working MP:
As well as being a Tory MP for Mansfield, Ben Bradley is the leader of the Nottinghamshire County Council and a member of the Executive Board of East Midlands Councils.
Both jobs apparently total 30 hours of additional work per week, raising questions as to how Bradley finds time to be an MP.
The website goes on to point out that studies have found that MPs work an average of 69 hours a week.
Assuming Bradley does his 69 hours, Joe calculates that his extra duties, if he works weekends, leave him only five and hours for sleep and a private life each day,
But life is not all work for Bradley: the website reminds us that in June he accepted a £1961 ticket to Wembley for England vs Germany in the UEFA Euros from the gambling firm Power Leisure Bookmakers.
