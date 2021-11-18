"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Chesham is lovely, says Jago Hazzard
As well as a Liberal Democrat MP it has a heritage signal box and an interesting railway history.
Jago Hazzard is our guide - you can support his videos via his Patreon page.
