Ed Davey: Britain needs to call out these overpowerful billionaires

The blurb on the Liberal Democrats' YouTube account runs:
Ed Davey claps back at Elon Musk over insults made, calling for the UK to lead with its' international allies in Europe to hold Musk and other billionaires such as Mark Zuckerberg to account.
"If Donald Trump won't, then Britain, with our relationship with Europe, needs to call out these over-powerful billionaires.
"We can't allow them to get away with what they're trying to get away with. It is too damaging."
Apparently "claps back" is something the young people say.
