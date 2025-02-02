Steve Winwood, Sheila E. and Orianthi: Everybody's Everything

This week's music video reminds us of a better world: an American President and First Lady honouring a Mexican immigrant.
Each year Kennedy Center Honors are awarded to prominent figures in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture. And in 2013 the recipients were the opera singer Martina Arroyo, Herbie Hancock, Billy Joel, Shirley MacLaine, and Carlos Santana.
Here is part of the segment of the awards ceremony that honoured Santana, with Barack and Michelle Obama in the audience.
Because this is Liberal England, yes, that is Steve Winwood in the Cotswold landowner sideburns that he affected for a while. Winwood has played and recorded with Santana.
With him is the percussionist Sheila E., who collaborated with Prince for many years and is the daughter of one of the members of Santana's original band.
And on guitar is Orianthi, an Australian singer and songwriter who has played with Alice Cooper.
