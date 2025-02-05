Somerset vs International Cavaliers, 1966

This is what Sunday afternoon cricket used to be like on television before the advent of the 40-over Sunday League. I have the faintest memory of watching a Cavaliers game myself.
A Somerset side containing stalwarts like Brian Langford, Roy Virgin and Fred Rumsey, is beaten by a team of stars, with the spin of Gary Sobers and Richie Benaud bewitching the Somerset lower order.
The Cavaliers opening partnership that almost wins the game on its own is Bobby Simpson, the current Australian captain, and Roy Marshall, who played four tests for the West Indies in the early Fifties before becoming a key member of the Hampshire side.
All this and John Arlott nearly being killed by a six too.
No comments:
Post a Comment