Industrial steam locomotives at Beckton Gas Works

Operating between 1870 to 1976, Beckton Gas Works was variously described as "the largest such plant in the world" and "the largest gas works in Europe".
After it closed, it became a favourite shooting location for films, television and music videos. Most notably, some of the Vietnam battle scenes in Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket were shot there.
But while it was open it has an extensive railway network and its own steam locomotives. The atmospheric scenes in the video above were shot in the Sixties.
The site has largely been redeveloped - part of its railway system was taken over as a route by the Docklands Light Railway,
