Mike Amesbury MP has his prison sentence suspended

On Monday Mike Amesbury, the Labour MP for Runcorn and Helsby, was imprisoned for 10 weeks after assaulting a man in the street. Today his appeal was heard and the court decided to suspend his sent
Were the rapid hearing of his appeal or the suspension of his sentence the result of special treatment for an MP? Alan Robertshaw, barrister at law, considers those questions in this video and concludes that the answers are a) no and b) not really.
As ever, Alan provides a gentle education in the law and how courts operate.
A recall petition can still be launched against Amesbury and, of course, he can still resign before that happens and retain a little dignity.
