John Major: The last Conservative statesman

John Major was a figure of fun to many while he was prime minister, but compared to any leader the Conservative Party has come up with since, he is a titan.
Here he is talking about J.D. Vance's speech on the World at One earlier today:
That is not what we expect from the foremost nation in the free world. It’s certainly not statesmanship, and it potentially gives off very dangerous signals.
It’s extremely odd to lecture Europe on the subject of free speech and democracy at the same time as they’re cuddling Mr. Putin.
In Mr. Putin’s Russia, people who disagree with him disappear or die or flee the country, or, on the statistically unlikely level, fall out of high windows somewhere in Moscow.
You can listen to the whole thing on BBC Sounds - Major's interview begins at 12:20.
One interesting point Major makes is that his own father was brought up in the United States.
Oh dear! Surely you know that all Conservative Party leaders are *always* viewed more favourably in the rear view mirror? Look at the way Cameron and even May are now regarded as having displayed rudimentary competence, and Thatcher has transmogrified into an international statesman. No, they were awful then and they are awful now.ReplyDelete
Duncan Smith? Howard? Cameron? Truss? Sunak? I don't buy your theory.Delete