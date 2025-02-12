District council offices to host banking hub for Market Harborough

Market Harborough will have a banking hub by the end of this month, reports the Leicester Mercury.
While the search for its permanent home is concluded, it will be temporarily housed in the offices of Harborough District Council in the town.
My old friend Phil Knowles, who leads the Lib-Lab-Green coalition that runs the council, told the Mercury:
"Although lots of people do their banking online nowadays, there are many residents in the Harborough district who find this difficult, do not have internet access or prefer to do their banking in person.
I have campaigned for a banking hub for Market Harborough for a while following the steady closure of high street banks in the town, and I’m delighted that the council has been able to assist with welcoming the new banking hub provided by Cash Access UK by hosting the hub temporarily in our council offices.
I am looking forward to the banking hub opening for residents later this month."
Lloyds will close its Market Harborough branch at the end of March, leaving the town without a bank.
