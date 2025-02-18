Tory MP Neil O'Brien praises J.D. Vance's speech

I thought Vance's spech was good - a provocative but thought-provoking prod for us in Europe - 'what are you trying to defend'? https://t.co/fGAXgDR3DE— Neil O'Brien (@NeilDotObrien) February 15, 2025
Neil O'Brien is my MP - the Conservative MP for Harborough, Oadby and Wigston. On Saturday he shared his thoughts on J.D. Vance's speech in Munich.
I could construct an argument that he has to talk like this to hang on to his shadow ministerial (not shadow cabinet) post. He was at one time close to Kemi Badenoch, but backed Robert Jenrick in last years's Tory leadership contest, and she does not strike me as one to forget a slight in a hurry.
But I'm more inclined to conclude that he now believes this stuff. How the Conservative Party has fallen.
It's quite hard to find the full text of the speech, but RealClear Politics has it.
