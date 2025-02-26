Ed Davey will publish his book 'Why I Care: And Why Care Matters' in May

After leading a strikingly successful first general election campaign, the next thing on a Liberal Democrat leader's to do list is the book. And Ed Davey is about to tick that one off too.
The Bookseller reports:
HarperCollins has bought Why I Care: And Why Care Matters, the debut from Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats. Editorial director for HarperNorth Jonathan de Peyer acquired world all-language rights directly from the author. The book will be published in hardback, e-book and audio in May 2025.
“Care is the thread that runs through Ed’s life,” the synopsis reads. “Aged only four, Ed lost his father. When his mother also became ill with cancer, Ed and his brothers nursed her at home until she died when Ed was just 15. That formative experience was one of the main inspirations in seeking election and with it the opportunity to take action.
Now, he and his wife care for their son John, who has severe physical and learning disabilities, as well as raising their younger daughter. So, Ed has real knowledge of the emotional, physical and financial challenges faced by legions of carers in Britain today.”
HarperCollins said of the politician’s debut: “Why I Care is both a deeply personal story, drawing on Ed’s own experiences, and a book that reflects the stories of people everywhere to offer a vision of change. Shedding light on the often-invisible world of carers, he calls for society, our government and our institutions to recognise, support and lift up the silent carers who form the backbone of our communities. This isn’t just Ed’s story. It’s the story of millions.”
And Ed Davey says:
“Carers don’t just look after their loved ones: they’re propping up our NHS and are so often the bedrock of our communities. It’s a tough job, caring. But the thing about being a carer is you develop these amazing relationships. As I’ve gotten older, having had all these family caring responsibilities and now seeing life through the eyes of my son, I could not be more passionate or determined to sort out care in this country. And that’s why I’ve written this book.”
I can see Why I Care making more of an impact than the books Charles Kennedy and even Paddy Ashdown wrote as Lib Dem leader. And I shall end here by reflecting on how quickly "gotten" is replacing "got" in English English.
