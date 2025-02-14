It's the Liberal Democrats who are taking on Trump and Musk

Josh Graham writes on politics.co.uk:
The Lib Dems, after a historic general election campaign under Ed Davey’s buccaneering leadership secured 72 MPs, have found their voice in a crowded UK political scene as the prime critics of Trump’s revolution.
The Lib Dems have assumed this anti-MAGA mantle largely by default, that said. The Labour Party, a natural ideological opponent of Trumpism, has been silenced by its government duties and diplomatic responsibilities. The Conservative leadership has positioned itself as supportive of Trump’s general initiative. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK is MAGA’s British spin-off. Meanwhile, the Green party - whose criticism might even trump Davey’s - still struggles to cut through the Westminster noise.
The bottom line is this: political circumstance, on both sides of the Atlantic, has conspired to carve a neat niche for Ed Davey’s party - one it is excitedly exploiting.
The video shows the first of Ed Davey's two questions to the prime minister on Wednesday.
Surely the Liberal Democrats are just as obvious opponents to MAGAism than Labour, if not more so. We like free trade, the rule of law, self determination , representative democracy and we hate bullies of all shapes and sizes.ReplyDelete
I am delighted to see what Ed Davey is doing and saying. People may not be aware that Archie Sinclair , Liberal Party leader 1935 -45 was another staunch opponent of appeasement, and it is good to see the party upholding those principles.
And Clement Davies did much of the organising that produced a large enough anti-Government vote in the Norway Debate to bring down Neville Chamberlain.ReplyDelete