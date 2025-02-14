Milton Jones: "My whole act is reverse engineered"

As I once wrote:
I love Milton Jones's comedy. He doesn't just use puns and word play. If that was all he did, he's be Tim Vine.
It's because every funny line of his creates an alternative world. And that world exists for a second or two on stage with him until its bubble bursts and it is no more.
Here Jones talks to the always likeable Rob Brydon about his career and approach to comedy.
The party's autumn conference is in Bournemouth this year. I doubt I'll have the self-control to resist stealing Jones's joke about the Japanese attack on Poole Harbour for Lord Bonkers.
