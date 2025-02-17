More outreach post offices closed in the Shropshire hills

Keeping this blog's practice of covering "random news items from Shropshire (where he doesn’t live) - New Statesman", here is Shropshire Live:
Post Office Limited has announced the unplanned closure of hosted outreach services in Minsterley, Hope, and Shawbury.
They say the closure, from this week, is due to unforeseen circumstances preventing the Pontesbury postmaster from continuing to operate these outreach locations.
Last year, nearby Marton, Longden, Stiperstones and Wentnor lost their weekly outreach post offices.
Reader's voice: And the rather plain building above?
Liberal England replies: That's Hope village hall, where the outreach post office was housed. Find me another blogger - or podcaster, come to that - who has a photo of it.
