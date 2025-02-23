St Vincent: New York

St Vincent - the American singer-songwriter Annie Clarke - has featured here before. New York is a track from her fifth studio album, Masseduction, which came out in 2017.
Laura Snapes reviewed it on Pitchfork:
Presumably the first single from her forthcoming fifth album as St. Vincent ... it surprises by totally forsaking her cosmic guitar playing for simple piano, which blooms beneath her laments for the lost accomplice who made NYC more than just a pile of old bricks.
Maybe it’s her noted hero Bowie, though Clark’s yearning, gasped entreats suggests a deeper intimacy than distant admiration: “So much for a home run with some blue blood,” she sighs, ruing the loss of “the only motherfucker in the city who can stand me” (possibly the highest compliment a New Yorker can pay).
The radio version of the song - New York did turn out to be the first single from that album - cleverly changes this to "other sucker".
Reader's voice: But do we need swearing at all? I mean, Paul Simon didn't write The Only Living Motherfucker in New York, did he?
