Route of old railway used in the restoration of the Hereford and Gloucester Canal

The blurb on the Court Above the Cut YouTube channel - like, subscribe and tell your friends - explains what's going on here:
Digging a new line of canal at Malswick near Newent. This exciting project from the Herefordshire & Gloucestershire canal is on land next to the old line and Gloucester & Ledbury railway. Join us as we explore the area and look into what's happened, is happening and what will happen in the future.
The line ran from the River Severn in Over through Newent, Ledbury and on to Hereford taking in three tunnels including the Oxenhall Tunnel. See where the lift bridge is going as well as the new lock to divert the canal restoration onto another new route and back onto the railway which replaced the line.
With its ruined tunnels and aqueducts, you might the think the Hereford and Gloucester is lost beyond reclamation, but there's lots of work being done on it. There's an element of poetic justice to using the alignment of the railway that was built along and across the canal after its closure.
For another example making use of a railway alignment see my post A disused railway in Derbyshire is being turned into a canal.
