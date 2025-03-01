Cole Palmer's great uncle was a member of Sweet Sensation

The black British soul group Sweet Sensation topped the singles chart in 1974 with Sad Sweet Dreamer. One of its member, St Clair Palmer, is the great uncle of Chelsea and England's Cole Palmer.
That's certainly our Trivial Fact of the Day. As far as I can make out, St Clair is second from the right in the front row in the video above.
Later. This story was widely reported this week, but the Daily Mail had it last year and also revealed that St Clair Palmer later became an actor and appeared in one episode each of Coronation Street and Brookside.
