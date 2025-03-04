Lib Dems win £100m in concessions for allowing Labour's budget for Wales to pass

Jane Dodds, the only Lib Dem member of Senedd, allowed Labour's budget for Wales to pass today by abstaining on the vote. As a result it was passed by 29 votes to 28.
Deeside.com reports the concessions that the Welsh Lib Dems won in return for allowing the budget to pass:
The deal with Ms Dodds, the Lib Dems' only Senedd member, included a promise to ban greyhound racing in Wales and allocate £15m for a pilot of £1 bus fares for under-22s.
The MP-turned-Senedd member secured £30m for childcare, £30m for social care, £10m for playgrounds and leisure centres, £10m for rural investment and £5m to address pollution.
Ministers also committed £8m to a "funding floor" to reduce variation across Wales’ 22 councils, with each set to receive a minimum increase of 3.8 per cent.
Jane Dodds told Senedd:
"If we don’t pass this budget, we risk losing billions for the people of Wales and I cannot in good conscience let that happen."
But, explaining her decision to abstain, she said:
"I cannot fully support a budget that falls short of delivering the investment and radical change Wales needs."
