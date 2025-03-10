Family's Roger Chapman reviews the sounds of September 1969

There's a great exhibition on at the Leicester Adult Education Centre in Wellington Street at the moment. The Art School Dance Goes on Forever looks at the achievements of alumni of Leicester Art School in the 1960s.
Those alumni include Tony Kaye, a founding member of Yes; the members of the band Family; and the actor Charles Dance. Many more made their names in fields related to art.
The exhibition closes on 17 March. It's open Monday - Thursday, 8.30am - 8.30pm, Friday 8.30am - 4.30pm and closed on Saturday and Sunday.
I had intended to include a video about the exhibition here, but can't find one I can embed. So instead here's Family's lead singer Roger Chapman reviewing the week's new releases back in 1969.
It's a reminder that the idea the Beatles were above criticism is a modern heresy.
No comments:
Post a Comment