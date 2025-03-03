The secrets of Hawksmoor's St Anne's, Limehouse - the Cathedral of the East End

No psychogeographic rambling with John Rogers this month: rather, a visit to a single church to hear about the plans for its restoration.
But then St Anne's, Limehouse - the Cathedral of the East End - is one of the Nicholas Hawksmoor churches that inspired the London writings of Iain Sinclair and the Peter Ackroyd. The latter's Hawksmoor remains a terrifying novel.
I once went to a comedy performance in the crypt of another Hawksmoor church - St George's, Bloomsbury. Sitting there, I couldn't help being aware of the tremendous weight of stone above our heads, but Hawksmoor obviously knew what he was doing as I'm here to tell the tale.
