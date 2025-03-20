"We didn't bring otters to Rutland Water - they chose to come here"

America has fallen, but Rutland continues to thrive.
BBC News reports:
Matt Scase says he is often asked when otters were introduced to Rutland Water Nature Reserve.However, the nature lover, who works at the reservoir for the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, tells the BBC people are always surprised by the answer."We actually didn't introduce them - they chose to come here," he said."That's a good sign for us because they wouldn't have come unless we had a really good quality of water.""Well, that and the fact we have a massive reservoir with loads of fish they can eat. That helps too."
And:
Mr Scase has spent recent weeks out and about on the reserve trying to capture footage of the mammals.He said: "We describe them as elusive but it's actually getting much easier to spot them because they have been thriving here."We are not sure about the exact number [of otters] but we can see a mixture of male adults and females and cubs."
Lord Bonkers comments exclusively for Liberal England:
It just shows that Rutland is open for business and offers a welcome to all.
While there are currently no vacancies on the staff of the University of Rutland's famous Department of Hard Sums, if any American academics want to send their children here for safekeeping during the current unpleasantness, my own Home for Well-Behaved would be an excellent choice. Please direct all enquiries to Matron (she's usually better before lunch, if you catch my drift.)
No comments:
Post a Comment