Good evening from the Notswolds

For the third year in a row, Market Harborough has been named by the Sunday Times as one of the best places to live in Britain.
The Times report on this achievement, mercifully locked behind its paywall begins:
Some call this area the Notswolds - i.e. the Cotswolds without the pretentiousness or the price tag.
"What are they on about?" I wondered when I saw this. "No one calls it that."
Oh but they do. Try a search for 'Notswolds' on Google News and the term is everywhere.
It is used to mean Rutland in particular, or Rutland, Leicestershire. Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire more generally.
I've always said there are villages round here that would be tourist honeypots if they were in the Cotswolds. Perhaps they will be now?
Just think of a better name someone.
