RFK Jr was played by River Phoenix in a 1985 TV mini-series about his father

It's great fun on our Trivia Desk, but you have to work weekends.
Yesterday the team brought you news of the family relationship between Chelsea star Cole Palmer and a member of the Seventies British black soul band Sweet Sensation.
Today they're all over a link between Donald Trump's cabinet and one of the great might-have-beens of Hollywood.
In 1985 a three-part mini-series was made for US television under the title Robert Kennedy and his Times. There were family scenes, so you'll be wondering who played the third of Robert and Ethel Kennedy's count 'em) 11 children, Robert Jnr.
He's Donald Trump's health secretary, who appears to be doing his best to kill off as many of his fellow countrymen as possible.
The answer is that it was River Phoenix, the emerging Hollywood star, and older brother of Joaquin Phoenix, who lost his life to an accidental drug overdose at the age of 23 in 1993. That's our Trivial Fact of the Day.
