Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe, Melton Mowbray, opens tasting room

The Melton Times calls it
the final feature in a major refurbishment of the historic Nottingham Street bakery site, which began 15 months ago and has seen the shop being made open plan, heritage displays installed and refurbished sales areas created.
Yes, Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe, Melton Mowbray, is opening a tasting room - or. to be precise, The Tasting Room:
The Tasting Room, which is at the back of the shop in a unit in the adjoining Bell Centre mall, has seated areas where products ranging from Dickinson & Morris pork pies and Mrs King’s Traditional black pudding and Stilton pork pies to their vegetarian cheese and onion quiche can be sampled.
There is also an opportunity for customers to upgrade to a Sharing Platter, with cheeses, Scotch egg, locally-baked bread and deli meats, all accompanied by a fresh salad and chutney.
Think of it as Leicestershire soul food.
