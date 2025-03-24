Measles was good business for Mr Sowerberry in Oliver Twist

Our reading today is taken from chapter 6 of Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens:
The month’s trial over, Oliver was formally apprenticed. It was a nice sickly season just at this time. In commercial phrase, coffins were looking up; and, in the course of a few weeks, Oliver acquired a great deal of experience.
The success of Mr. Sowerberry's ingenious speculation, exceeded even his most sanguine hopes. The oldest inhabitants recollected no period at which measles had been so prevalent, or so fatal to infant existence; and many were the mournful processions which little Oliver headed, in a hat-band reaching down to his knees, to the indescribable admiration and emotion of all the mothers in the town.
Measles vaccine was not introduced to Britain until 1968, but I have often thought how miraculous earlier vaccines must have seemed to mothers of my own mother's generation. Suddenly, they didn't have to worry about diseases, like diphtheria and polio, that had haunted their own childhoods.
And now, in the US at least, there are many who would throw this blessing away.
h/t @sarahinrainbows
