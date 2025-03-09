A Canterbury Tale passes the Bechdel test

Good news about A Canterbury Tale, which now seems firmly established as my favourite film. It passes the Bechdel test.
The Bechdel test?
This has become an accepted measure of the representation of women in a film. It asks whether the work features at least two women who have a conversation about something other than a man.
A great many celebrated films fail this test, but A Canterbury Tale passes. It does so because of the scene above.
Sheila Sim, a Land Girl, goes to work for a woman farmer played by this blog's heroine Freda Jackson. Their wide-ranging conversation mentions a man at one point, but it's about many things.
