Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Liberal Democrats takes the lead in Southern England


A striking graphic from Liberal Democrat High Command.

The figures to back it up can be found in the detailed YouGov Survey Results for the voting intention survey conducted on 23 and 24 March.

If you look at the top right of page 1, you will see that England is divided into only four regions: North, Midlands, London and South.

This means that the Lib Dems are running first across a huge swathe of Southern England.

Recent developments in the US have been bad for both the Reform and the Conservatives, which suggests that their dogfight over which of them is more right wing is going to drag them both down.
