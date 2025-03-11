Forget Chess Masters: Watch a classic Boris Spassky game

If Chess Masters: The Endgame was designed to encourage people to play the game, then it worked with me. I watched two minutes of it before going online and playing chess myself.
I will give it a longer look, but it's clearly nothing like The Master Game, which players of my generation remember with gratitude'.
So here instead is the British grandmaster Daniel King analysing a win by the great Boris Spassky, who died last month.
Spassky is White here, and his opponent is the American grandmaster Larry Evans. Their game comes from the USSR v USA match at the Varna Olympiad (the world chess team championship) in 1962.
This game is a good example of what I wrote about him the day after he died:
If you play chess at all, I think you will enjoy this video.
He was brave and fluent player, who made you feel that you could play attacking chess like that too.
