Jon Bon Jovi: Staring at Your Window with a Suitcase in My Hand

Fairly or not, I have Jon Bon Jovi down as one of those white American "let's raaq" artists that made us welcome grunge so much. But I've always liked this track because of the guitar sound.
I used to assume it had been sampled from some old bluesman, but I think the truth is that it's just Jon Bon Jovi playing with the help of a little recording wizardry.
Incidentally, Jon Bon Jovi was born John Bongiovi, and adopted his stage name so people would pronounce his real name correctly. Less spectacularly, Spencer Davies became Spencer Davis for the same reason.
