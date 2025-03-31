Pair of beavers released on the River Clun in Shropshire

BBC News reports:
Beavers have returned to a Shropshire river for the first time in 400 years.
The Severn Rivers Trust introduced a pair to the River Clun in the south of the county on Monday afternoon.
It hopes the pair will have offspring and can help transform the natural environment through their dam building.
The beavers have been released into an enclosure, but the story quotes Joe Pimblett, the chief executive of the Severn Rivers Trust
"If you're a nature lover and you've got an interest in the rural environment this is huge, this could be the precursor to beavers living here naturally in Shropshire."
The Clun rises near the hamlet of Anchor, close to the border with Wales. It flows east through the little town of Clun, before turnings south and joining the Teme just over the Herefordshire border in Leintwardine.
My photo shows the medieval bridge over the River Clun in the town on Clun.
