Friday, March 14, 2025

Business forced to take down giant inflatable of Michael Myers after backlash


STV News wins our Headline of the Day Award.

The judges comment:

"Big Duck Bathrooms of Dennistoun have let us down, they have let themselves down, but, worst of all, they have let Michael Myers down."

