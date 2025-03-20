Harborough District Council buys land for rewilding project

More good news on World Rewilding Day. HFM News reports:
A new publicly-accessible open space and country park is to be created near Market Harborough.
Harborough District Council has spent just under £1.8m purchasing over 130 acres of land for the ambitious rewilding project.
The Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust will lead the scheme either side of the A6 bypass near Great Bowden.
It will restore the nature-depleted land - an area the size of 79 football pitches - re-establishing natural processes and building a network of nature sites where wildlife can thrive.
HFM News has interviews with Ben Devine from the wildlife trust; Phil Knowles, the Liberal Democrat leader of the council; and Darren Woodiwiss, the Green Party cabinet lead for climate change and environment. The video above shows the site that's to be rewilded.
I'm convinced that contact with nature is important for human wellbeing, so housing development must take place hand-in-hand with projects like this.
