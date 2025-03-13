The freight-only line under London that was never built

Jago Hazzard looks at the 1949 plan to build a freight-only railway under the Thames. Two routes were considered: one ran from Farringdon to Loughborough Junction; the other ran from Hither Green, went under the river at Greenwich and surfaced in the marshalling yards of West Ham and Plaistow.
Neither was built, and the decline of bulk freight and the Port of London meant that this proved to be the right decision.
