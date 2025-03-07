The oldest iron canal aqueduct in the world is in Shropshire

We join the LeiceExplore crew again and they're still in Shropshire.
First they find remnants of the town's canal basin near the railway station - I'll confess I had no idea they were there or even where the basin had been.
Then it's off to Longdon-upon-Tern to see the oldest iron aqueduct in the world. It was built by Thomas Telford and it's still in place over the Tern.
The canal is long closed and the aqueduct is drained, but you can walk along its trough with the blessing of officialdom.
