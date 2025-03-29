The Joy of Six 1340

"Words like 'females', 'feminism', 'pregnant person', 'women' and 'underrepresented' - terms that describe the health and life experiences of women - are disappearing from federal agencies, including the National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control." Try as the Trump administration might, it can’t erase women, promise Kelsey Waits and Michelle Witte.
"This is how they kill free speech. It's not through Twitter suspensions or cancel culture. It's done the old fashioned way, just like they did it a century ago: With thugs in masks bundling someone into the back of a car." Ian Dunt on the left's rediscovery of the importance of free speech.
Guy Shrubsole says the government is right to hold major landowners to account for how they’re treating nature, and supports the newly established National Estate for Nature.
"Just like the cardinals make life-altering decisions for over a billion Catholics behind closed doors, so too do surgeons and doctors make irreversible decisions about intersex kids - without consent, shrouded in secrecy, motivated by fear and instability." Pidgeon Pagonis thinks the makers of Conclave ultimately lacked courage.
Katharine Quarmby is one of 363 authors owed money by Unbound, in her case over £5000: "That money, in the case of authors I have spoken to, was needed to pay rent; some have very young children in their care, others need to pay for care for loved older family members; I had taken time off work to recover from a major operation without worrying too much about money and was relying on Unbound keeping its word. Many of us have been owed money for many months now."
No comments:
Post a Comment