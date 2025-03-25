Munira Wilson routs David Frost on the effects of Brexit

An overused term on social media, but @munirawilson SCHOOLS Lord Frost on #Brexit here - and it is glorious!— Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 24, 2025
DF: "Anyone can come up with anecdotes."
MW: "These are not anecdotes, but cold hard facts. Your Brexit is damaging our economy that your gov't left on its knees." ~AA pic.twitter.com/VDT0rwd1nN
Three years ago an "ally" told The Sunday Telegraph earlier that David Frost was a "proper Conservative" with "star quality", who could even be a future prime minister.
There was little sign of star quality when Frost debated the effects of Brexit with Liberal Democrat front-bencher Munira Wilson on the BBC's Politics Live yesterday. By common consent, she sent Frost back to school on the subject.
You can see a little of their exchanges in the video above, and you can read an enthusiastic, blow-by-blow account from Huffington Post too:
Asked if she agreed with Frost, Wilson said: “Absolutely not. We know that Brexit has massively hurt our economy, and actually everybody wants growth.
“The best way we can kickstart growth is by negotiating a far better deal with our European friends and neighbours at a time of great economic insecurity.”
She said this would help “cut the red tape that David is so desperate to cut” – and pointed to businesses in her own constituency who are spending huge sums to overcome Brexit bureaucracy.
Frost replied: “Anybody can come up with anecdotes about extra paperwork. The important thing is to look at the macro-picture, what’s happening to the economy.”
“It is not just anecdotes!” Wilson cut in. “We know that our exports to the EU are down £27bn, we know that four out of 10 British goods that were on European shelves before Brexit are not there anymore.
“How is that anecdote? That is cold hard fact that your hard Brexit is damaging our economy.”
Let me finish by offering a useful glossary to help you to decode terms you may come across in the political press.
Glossary
'Ally of Lord Frost' - Lord Frost.
