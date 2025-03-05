The LRB podcast takes us deeper into Paul Marshall

Peter Geoghegan talks about the mysterious Paul Marshall, who began working for Charles Kennedy in his SDP backbencher days and is now a right-wing media mogul, on the latest London Review of Books podcast.
This follows the LRB article on Marshall that I blogged about the other day.
Here Geoghegan discusses why it is that Marshall is prepared to lose so much money funding media organisations from the cerebral Unherd to the nakedly populist GB News.
He is also impressively well informed about old debates within the Liberal Democrats. Could it be that he's been exploring the archive of back numbers on the Liberator website.
