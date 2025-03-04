Black Box Recorder: The English Motorway System

The other day, looking for posts from this blog that might be useful to someone writing a book, I discovered that I had posted the track The English Motorway System by Black Box Recorder twice within five months a couple of years ago.
Do you know what? I don't care. And because I like it, here it is again and it's not even Sunday.
Black Box Recorder? Consisting of Sarah Nixey, Luke Haines (of The Auteurs), and John Moore (formerly of The Jesus and Mary Chain), Black Box Recorder were an indie band who flourished around the turn of the century.
The English Motorway System is a track from their 2000 album The Facts of Life.
