Baffled South West farmer keeps finding bras tied to gates

Congratulations to Devon Live for winning our Headline of the Day Award with its effort on a story from Cornwall:
A Cornwall farmer has been left scratching his head after seven bras mysteriously appeared on gates on country lanes near his land. Michael Irwin, 65, spotted the first - a vivid red bra - two weeks ago.
It was tied to a gate on a rural road that he travels on frequently. Michael, who owns a farm between Lerryn and Lostwithiel, then spotted other bras appear in nearby locations in the days and weeks that followed.
