The Joy of Six 1341

"The rapid rise of megafarms in Norfolk raises urgent questions about the cost of cheap food. Intensive livestock farming may meet demand, but at what environmental price? From water pollution to biodiversity loss, the evidence is stacking up against these industrial-scale farms." Owen Sennitt looks at the latest campaigning and legal moves.
"Ekrem İmamoğlu, the mayor of Istanbul, was arrested early in the morning of Wednesday, 19 March, on two charges - one related to corruption and the other to terrorism. He released a video of himself shortly before the arrest, talking to the camera while nonchalantly adjusting his tie. 'Hundreds of police officers have arrived at my door,' he said. 'I entrust myself to the people.'" Helen Mackreath on Erdoğan's attempt to suppress his most dangerous rival.
Jon Stock, in his book The Sleep Room, tells the story of the psychiatrist William Sargant who, in the 1960s, used a combination of narcosis and ECT to "reprogram" troubled young women. Now his patients, including the actor Celia Imrie and the former model Linda Keith, are trying to piece together what happened.
Sven Mikulec discusses the long rediscovery of Orson Welles's film Touch of Evil.
"The train begins by cantering over Shropshire farmland, beating out a lively jig. Eventually we reach Knighton — the station is in England, but its car park is in Wales. Beyond the border the landscape changes. Norman churches give way to Methodist chapels; cricket greens to rugby clubs." Oliver Smith takes the Heart of Wales Line from Craven Arms to Llanelli.
