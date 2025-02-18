The Joy of Six 1326

Dani Garavelli writes on the suicide of a 16-year-old in state custody: "At some point on Saturday or early Sunday, he wrote three long letters to his family. 'It's night-time now,' he wrote. 'I've only been in here for two sleeps.' 'Been crying a lot'; 'Everyone’s terrorising me'; 'Please help me.' Then he hanged himself from the top bunk."
"Now we appear to have a secret request by the home secretary to Apple by the British government to have, in the words of the Washington Post, 'a blanket capability to view fully encrypted material, not merely assistance in cracking a specific account, [which] has no known precedent in major democracies'." Alan Rusbridger says it’s time to say no to the government spying on our secrets.
Paul Casciato has some good news: "Research published in the journal Bird Study, found that - hectare for hectare - solar farms situated in agriculturally dominated East Anglia contained a greater number of bird species and overall number of individuals than surrounding arable land."
"As hotel proprietor-cum-town accountant Urquhart (Dennis Lawson) makes clear, it’s easy for outsiders to romanticize a place that’s difficult to survive in. Forsyth derisively referred to this concept in the wider culture as 'the Brigadoon thing'." Sara Batkie marks the
40th 42nd anniversary of the release of Local Hero.
