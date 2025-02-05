Palmerston the Foreign Office cat accepts an overseas posting

Forget Larry: we all know whose territory Downing Street really was. It belonged to Palmerston, the Foreign Office cat.
This afternoon came this exciting news from the BBC:
Palmerston, the former resident cat at the Foreign Office, has been brought out of retirement for a new overseas diplomatic posting nearly 3,500 miles away in Bermuda.
A post on Palmerston's X account, announced the black and white rescue cat - who served as the chief mouser Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) between 2016-2020 - had moved to the British Overseas Territory as "feline relations consultant".
Palmerston's account claimed he had been "lured out of retirement" by "diplomacy and a purr-fect role" with Bermuda's new governor, Andrew Murdoch.
Murdoch, a contemporary of Palmerston at the Foreign Office, has owned the famous cat since his retirement.
Welcome back, boss.
