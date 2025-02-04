The Winwood brothers before The Spencer Davis Group

Before Steve Winwood was in The Spencer Davis Group, he played in his big brother's jazz band. Here's an advertisement for them from the Walsall Observer of 14 June 1963.
All the books say that band was called the Muff Woody Jazz Band, but this suggests they are wrong.
Muff Winwood, incidentally, was christened Mervyn, but nicknamed Muff at school after the popular mule of the period.
Steve Winwood had just turned 15 at the time of this concert. In an interview with Mojo from 1997, Muff described his kid brother's first appearance with him in a jazz band:
Muff soon found his way into a real trad jazz band. "We needed a piano player so I brought Steve along. He was only 11, but he played everything perfectly. They stood with their mouths open.
"Because he was under-age, we had to get him long trousers to make him look older, and even then we'd sneak him in through the pub kitchens. He'd play hidden behind the piano so nobody would know."
