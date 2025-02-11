Voters think Ed Davey would make a better prime minister than Farage or Badenoch

Who do Britons think would make the best prime minister?— YouGov (@YouGov) February 10, 2025
Keir Starmer vs Kemi Badenoch
Starmer: 31%
Badenoch: 20%
Keir Starmer vs Nigel Farage
Starmer: 36%
Farage: 26%
Keir Starmer vs Ed Davey
Starmer: 24%
Davey: 16%
Kemi Badenoch vs Nigel Farage
Badenoch: 22%
Farage: 22%… pic.twitter.com/EchPOpSMIb
There's good news for the Liberal Democrats and their leader in a new opinion poll from YouGov: voters think Ed Davey would make a better prime minister than Nigel Farage or Kemi Badenoch. You can see the details above.
But as London Economic explains, the poll is bad news for the Conservative leader:
The findings were part of larger research carried out by YouGov looking at Badenoch’s favourability after 100 days as leader of the Conservatives.
Safe to say, the findings don’t make great reading for the leader of the opposition, Just under half of Tory voters (48 per cent) say she doesn’t look like a prime minister in waiting, and only a quarter think she has done a good job as leader of the party.
Meanwhile, twice as many people think she is untrustworthy than do trustworthy (39 per cent vs 19 per cent), and she tied with Farage when people were asked who would make the best prime minister (22 per cent for each).
Robert Jenrick has given few reasons for Tories to conclude that he would be any better at the job than Badenoch. So look out for calls for a pact with Reform - or even for Farage to become their new leader.
No comments:
Post a Comment