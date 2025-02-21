The Making of Gone to Earth 3

With the world becoming a scarier place, it's time to return to the Shropshire hills and some more behind-the-scenes footage of the making of Gone to Earth. This is the Powell and Pressburger film adapted from the novel by Mary Webb.
This video starts with Cyril Cusack baptising Jennifer Jones at Lords Hill Chapel, which stands above the lead-mining village of Snailbeach on the Stiperstones. Later there are shots of David Farrar on his horse, Jones chatting to local children who are extras in the film, and of a horse race. When this appears in the film, Ludlow Castle is in the background.
If you want to know more about the Shropshire locations used in Gone to Earth, you could start at Reelstreets. Then you could explore the relevant material on The Powell & Pressburger Pages.
